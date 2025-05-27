Paddling pools in the east of the borough Haringey will be re-opening

Paddling pools in the east of the borough will be re-opening (Saturday 24 May 2025) in time for the school half-term holidays.

The pools at Bruce Castle Park and Lordship Recreation Ground will be available for the borough’s younger children and their parents to experience and enjoy this weekend.

However, the paddling pool in Priory Park will not be re-opening until Monday 2 June 2025. This pool still requires further works for it to be safe and secure for opening.

The council apologises to families in the west of the borough for any disruption and inconvenience this may cause.

To compensate, the council proposes to keep the paddling pool at Priory Park open for the first full week in June (Monday 2 June-Sunday 8 June 2025).

The much-loved leisure facilities at Bruce Castle Park and Lordship Recreation Ground will be open every day from tomorrow (Saturday 24 May 2025) up to, and including, Sunday 1 June 2025.

Routine servicing on Fridays and Mondays across all three pool sites will take place on the following six weekends between 7-8 June 2025 and 19-20 July 2025, with the three paddling pools being fully operational seven days a week thereafter until the last day of the summer holidays on Sunday 31 August 2025.

The paddling pools will be available at weekends during the period between Saturday 7 June 2025 and Sunday 20 July 2025.

Regular cleaning of these facilities will take place three times a week over the summer holidays, so some slight service disruption is expected on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays over the six-week school break.

This is to ensure the three paddling pools are all clean, safe and well-maintained for all Haringey residents to use.