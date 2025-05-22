He arrived with a track record of winning silverware – a reputation in Australia, Japan and Scotland he felt went unappreciated in this new footballing environment.

Our Michael Yiakoumi has taken Ange Kourapides several times over his tenure at the Tottenham.

Michael said he has had a very difficult time at Tottenham heavily criticised yet would not give up and fought back in his own way and brought a trophy to Spurs and UEFA Championship football for next season and I hope Daniel Levy keeps faith I him he deserves it.

Even on the eve of this final, he was bristling at a disparaging critique in one article by repeating the word: “I’m not a clown.”

And even in his crowning career moment, the questions were about whether he will be kept on.

“Que sera, sera,” he said before departing his news conference.

Whatever will be, will be.

But before then was a revelation, about not really even being rated by chairman Daniel Levy.

“I remember even when I signed the club, even Daniel, sort of said ‘we went after winners, it didn’t work, and now we’ve got Ange’.

“Mate, I’m a winner. I’ve been a serial winner my whole career. It’s what I’ve done more than anything else.

“I know people talk about my football, which I’m very proud of, but I know people dismiss my achievements because they didn’t happen on this side of the world.

“But for me, they’re all hard-earned. All I’ve done my whole career is win things.”

And he fulfilled a pledge to do so in his second season at Spurs.

Why are the 59-year-old’s credentials to stay in the dugout being questioned?

Because Spurs head into Sunday’s final match of the Premier League season just one place above the relegation zone, but at least sure of safety.

“I made a decision,” he said reflecting on January, “this was the trophy we were gonna go for.”

With 21 losses, this is Tottenham’s worst-ever Premier League season. But it will still end with Champions League qualification, since winning Europe’s second-tier competition secures promotion to the elite.

It has also been Manchester United’s worst season in five decades. With 18 defeats, they are only a place better off than Tottenham in the Premier League.

And Ruben Amorim’s challenge rebuilding a squad inherited mid-season is made even harder by missing out on extra cash from European matches next season.

“If the board and the fans think I am not the right guy I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation,” the Portuguese coach said. “But I will not quit. Again, I am really confident in my job and I will not change.”

United – and Tottenham – have gone through so much change in recent years.

And change throughout their squads could be coming in the summer.

But for now it will be Tottenham parading a trophy they’ve waited so long to do after the breakthrough in Bilbao – their first European trophy in 41 years says Sky .