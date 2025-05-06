Our goal is for Cyprus to be a producer of defence products, the President said

“Our goal is for the Republic of Cyprus to be not only a consumer but also a producer of defence products”, President Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during his visit to the International Defence and Security Exhibition – DEFEA 2025, which is taking place in Athens.

President Christodoulides inaugurated the Cypriot pavilion and noted that the Cypriot defence industry is very promising and has the full support of the Republic of Cyprus.

“I am pleased first and foremost because in this year’s Cypriot participation there is a double-digit number of Cypriot defence industry companies. We are proud of the Cypriot defence industry,” he said.

“Our country may be small in size, but we have a promising defence industry, which over the years has brought Cyprus a lot of funding from the European Union. It is worth noting that, as far as the defence industry programmes funded by the European Union are concerned, the participation of Cypriot companies exceeds 30 percent”, the President of the Republic of Cyprus stressed.

At the same time, President Christodoulides noted that Cypriot companies currently sell equipment to the defence ministries of several EU member states and stressed that no more equipment purchases by the Republic of Cyprus will be made without the participation of Cypriot companies.

“I should also mention that we have moved forward with the establishment of the Defence Industry Council. We are proceeding in parallel with the preparation of the Register by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in relation to Cypriot companies,” he added.

“From now on we will invest even more in research and innovation, particularly in the Ministry of Defence, so that we can support all these Cypriot companies. And the next stop is the defence exhibition in France, where we will have even greater participation,” he concluded.

The President also met with Minister of National Defence of Greece, Nikos Dendias, with whom he exchanged views on issues related to national defence and security, a presidency press release says.

After the meeting with Dendias, he visited the Cypriot pavilion organised by the Cyprus Association of Research and Innovation Enterprises and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the auspices and support of the Ministry of Defence.

President Christodoulides was briefed on the capabilities and achievements of Cypriot companies operating in the defence and technology sector, as well as in the field of innovation and congratulated the Cypriot exhibitors for their contribution to the strengthening of the national defence industry.

He also stressed that their presence at DEFEA 2025 is an indication of the continued upgrading of Cypriot companies operating in the defence and security sectors.

The President was accompanied by the Deputy Government Spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Athens Stavros Avgoustidis, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Anna Aristotelous, the President of the Cyprus Association of Research and Innovation Enterprises Tasos Kounoudes and other officials.