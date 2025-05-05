Omonia youth news

As the 2024/25 season draws to a close, teams across Omonia Youth FC showed their resilience, spirit and development in a weekend filled with proud performances. Whether signing off the season with style, battling through adversity, or celebrating growth, the club’s values were on display across all age groups. From emphatic victories to narrow defeats, each game demonstrated how far these young players have come.

U8 Green Show Growth in Confident Season Finale

Away vs Sports Skills U8 | Player of the Match: Christian

There was plenty of excitement as Omonia Youth U8 Green took to the pitch for their final match of the season, delivering one of their most cohesive displays to date. While the opening ten minutes saw the team struggle with marking, they quickly adapted, settling into the match and making it a competitive contest.

Christian impressed with a vital interception and an intelligent through ball to set up a key chance. In the second half, the team showcased determination, reacting quickly to second balls and combining well in attack. Leo’s powerful strikes, Christopher’s sharp reactions, and smart link-up play between Manu, Chris, and Michael added to the team’s attacking strength.

Christian earned Player of the Match honours for a determined display against a physically strong opponent. The final whistle saw the boys in high spirits, closing the season on a high.

U9 Silver End Season United in Spirit

Away vs Belsize Park Football Club U9 | Player of the Match: Kranthi

In a game that reflected the long season behind them, the U9 Silver team showed flashes of their potential despite slightly lower energy levels. The opposition’s organised defence made for a challenging encounter, and while moments of teamwork and individual brilliance shone through, the team found it difficult to maintain consistency.

Nevertheless, the boys stuck together, defended bravely, and ended the season as a close-knit group, full of potential and eager for the future.

U12 White Girls Deliver Dominant Performance

Home vs Hawkwell U12 | League Match | Result: 15–0 Win | Goal-scorers: Mila 1, Natalie 3, Melisa 1, Paris 1, Danielle 1, Nicole 1, Faith 3, Sofia 1, Poppy 3 | Parents’ PotM: Mila | Coaches’ PotM: Paris

Omonia Youth U12 White Girls produced a truly commanding display, running out 15–0 winners in a match that showcased tactical discipline, teamwork and flair.

The tone was set early with Mila finishing off a beautiful 20-pass move, earning her Parents’ Player of the Match. The team maintained focus throughout, prioritising possession and tempo over sheer goal count. Laila and Melisa shared

goalkeeping duties, maintaining a solid defence while positional rotations allowed versatility to flourish.

Paris controlled the midfield with maturity beyond her years, rightly receiving Coaches’ Player of the Match. With every player contributing to this remarkable team effort, the squad now heads into their next fixture full of confidence.

U16 White Impress in Dominant Home Display

Home vs Whetstone Leopards | Red Division | Result: 6–0 Win | Goal-scorers

Callum 2, Lucas 2, Andreas 1, Kyri 1 | Players of the Match: Callum & Lucas

Omonia Youth U16 White delivered a superb all-round performance, easing to a 6–0 victory despite fatigue from exams and recent injuries.

Callum opened the scoring within 38 seconds, linking up with Andreas before assisting him minutes later. Lucas then added two quality finishes, showcasing his sharpness and composure. Kyri struck late with a thunderous effort, while Callum wrapped up proceedings with a poacher’s goal.

It was a performance full of confidence, precision and teamwork. Callum and Lucas were named joint Players of the Match for their contributions in attack and overall impact. The team’s progress this season, despite setbacks, is a testament to their commitment and potential.

U10 Silver Show Heart in Narrow Loss

League Match

The U10 Silver side faced a challenging start, conceding three early goals due to defensive lapses. Yet, true to form, the team showed immense courage and clawed their way back to level terms.

Their attacking efforts created numerous chances, and the goalkeeper made several outstanding saves to keep them in contention. In a tense finale, the opposition edged ahead once more, but the team’s spirit and fight until the final whistle was commendable. A proud end to the campaign, built on resilience and togetherness.

With the season wrapping up, the young players of Omonia Youth FC can look back on a year of remarkable development. From the youngest teams finding their rhythm to the older squads showing tactical maturity and resilience, every match this weekend reflected the club’s ethos of inclusion, hard work and growth. As always, Omonia Youth FC continues to provide a nurturing environment for children of all backgrounds, offering a place to learn, compete and thrive together.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club via the form on our Contact Us page, email the club at [email protected], as well as following the club on X/Twitter @OmoniaYouthFC, Facebook @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @OmoniaYouthFC1994.