Omonia Youth FC Weekly Round-Up: Closing Chapters and Cup Dreams (11th May)

As the season draws to a close, this weekend marked the final match of the campaign for several Omonia Youth FC teams. The club’s spirit was on full display, with teams competing with heart, unity, and a real desire to finish strong. Whether battling for league positions, preparing for cup competitions, or enjoying friendly matches, our young players represented the badge with pride.

U16 Pan-Disability Show Character in Challenging Format

Coach: Mary Tryphona

With only five players available, the U16 Pan-Disability team played four determined games in a demanding tournament format. Among the squad was Iby, who proudly made his debut—a significant personal milestone. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the team passed the ball well and showed real passion, drawing two games and narrowly losing two. Their efforts are all part of vital preparation for the County Disability Cup on 1st June. This was a fantastic display of courage and teamwork from a group who continue to grow in confidence and belief. Go Greens!

U12 White Girls Stand Tall in Physical Battle

Score: 0-2 Win, Away | Scorers: Nicole 1, Sofia 1 | Coaches’ PotM: Laila, Parents’ PotM: Sofia | Coaches: Tony Sylvan, Seema Golding, John Panayiotou

The U12 White Girls produced a composed and determined performance to earn a 2-0 away win against Hashtag United U12 Girls. In a fixture with major league implications, the team stuck to their structure and game plan throughout. Nicole opened the scoring inside 20 minutes, and the momentum continued in the second half with Sofia adding a well-deserved second. Stand-in goalkeeper Laila was outstanding, commanding her area confidently under pressure.

This resilient and talented group continue to challenge at the top of the table—and now look ahead to an exciting cup final next weekend.

Further details regarding the cup final fixture can be found in the conclusion of this article.

U9 Silver and U9 White Share Friendly Rivalry in Spirited Encounter

Coaches: Kyri Karaiskakis, Paolo Di Bernado, Becky Nyman (U9 Silver); Cos Constantinou, Mike Georgiou (U9 White)

In a joyful and well-contested friendly, Omonia’s U9 Silver and U9 White teams came together for a match rich in camaraderie and competitive spirit. The players showed great enthusiasm and sportsmanship, with plenty of positive football on display. Coaches, players and families alike all enjoyed a memorable morning—reminding us what grassroots football is truly about.

U10 Girls Show Strength in Style

Away | Coaches: Theo Constantinou, Jake Mitchell, Katie Karakoukis

Away at East Finchley Girls FC U9 Hawks, the U10 Girls started strongly, scoring early through superb team play rooted in the passing and movement worked on in training. After a testing period of pressure, the team showed immense belief to regain control and reassert their dominance. Fantastic teamwork, clever passing and individual flair followed as the girls closed out the game with the same energy and togetherness they began with. An excellent all-round performance—just one game remains in their season, but the pride is already immense.

U14 Green Secure Top-Four Finish with Commanding Win

Score: 5-1 Win, Home | Coaches: Jack Markou, Manos Hadjimanolis

U14 Green wrapped up their season with a brilliant 5-1 win at home against Panthera. With a top-four spot in the Red Division at stake, Omonia started brightly and went into half-time 2-1 ahead. Panthera pressed for an equaliser, but Omonia responded with calmness and quality. A well-executed counter made it 3-1, before two stunning strikes from distance sealed the result.

It was a clinical and composed end to the campaign, with the boys rightfully proud of their position among the division’s elite.

Celebrating the Journey, Eyeing One More Triumph

With the curtain beginning to fall on another remarkable season, Omonia Youth FC can reflect proudly on the progress made across every age group and format. From friendships forged in friendlies to defining league results and tournament tests, the club continues to provide a nurturing, ambitious, and welcoming environment for all.

**LINK** U12 Girls White in Essex League Cup Final this Sunday (Instagram) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)

A special mention goes to our U12 White Girls, who now prepare for their biggest game of the season—the Essex County League President’s Cup Final.

The final will take place this Sunday at 1PM vs Hashtag United U12 Blue at Buckhurst Hill FC, IG9, and we encourage all within the Omonia family to come along and support the team.

Let’s get behind the girls—one final push!