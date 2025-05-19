Omonia Youth FC Cup Finals, Comebacks and Celebrations

As the 2024/25 season draws to a close, Omonia Youth FC teams delivered a thrilling week of football, with several sides contesting high-stakes cup finals. From dramatic penalty shootouts to emotional team triumphs, the club saw its values of teamwork, resilience and community spirit shine brightly across the age groups. With some teams now playing their final matches of the campaign, it was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on an unforgettable season.







U11 White Crowned Champions in Memorable Cup Final Performance

Dan Hudson Memorial Challenge Cup Final win vs Maccabi London FC U11 White | Coaches: Abdi Ismail, Christos Hajipapas, Fahd Kashmiri

What a game, what a day — memories for these young players that will last a lifetime!

Omonia U11 White delivered a strong, composed performance, dominating from the first whistle to the last. The coaches were especially pleased to give all players significant minutes on the pitch without compromising intensity or quality. The team played some brilliant football, battled hard in key areas, and created — and finished — numerous chances.

A brilliant way to end their debut season with the club, the players have progressed tremendously and formed a tight-knit, talented unit full of potential.





U12 White Girls Lift the Essex President’s Cup in Nail-Biting Shootout Victory

Essex County League President’s Cup Final win vs Hashtag United Girls U12 Blue | 1-1 at FT (Won 3-2 on penalties) | Coaches: Tony Sylvan, Seema Golding, John Panayiotou

A trip to Buckhurst Hill FC set the stage for a tense and high-quality final between two excellent sides. The first half was fiercely contested, with Hashtag eventually taking the lead shortly before the break after a rare moment of defensive uncertainty.

After regrouping at half-time, the girls showed their characteristic grit and composure. Regular goalkeeper Kayci stepped in between the sticks and commanded her area brilliantly. The midfield began to dominate and Omonia found a deserved equaliser via a dangerous corner delivery from Faith that was turned in by a Hashtag defender.

With the match ending 1-1 after normal time, it came down to penalties. Kayci pulled off two heroic saves, while Natalie, Poppy and Danielle all found the net to seal a 3-2 shootout victory. The squad showed great sportsmanship after the final whistle — an exemplary moment of respect that was applauded by the opposition’s parents.

An incredible performance and a proud day for the whole team and club.



U18 Gold Push to the Limit in Narrow Spring Cup Final Defeat

Watford Friendly League Spring Cup Final loss vs Hinton Revolution U18 Heroes | 0-2 at HT, 2-2 at FT (Lost 5-4 on penalties) | Goal-scorers: Sami, own goal | Coaches: George Constantinou, Roberto Protei

Omonia U18 Gold showed outstanding spirit in a dramatic Spring Cup Final against Hinton Revolution. The team started with real intent and scored twice in the first half — the opener a composed chip by Sami after great work from Pablo, and the second resulting from a dangerous free kick delivered by Fillip that caused confusion and was turned in by the goalkeeper.

The second half, however, saw Hinton mount a determined comeback, controlling possession and levelling the score.

The match proceeded to penalties where, despite a valiant effort, Omonia narrowly missed out by a single kick. While the cup defeat was difficult to take, the squad can reflect on a fantastic achievement in securing the WFL Red Division title — finishing top of the league, with club-mates U18 White proudly finishing second. A brilliant campaign all round.



U14 White Girls Battle Back in Spirited Friendly Performance

Friendly vs Bloomsbury B | 0-1 at HT, 2-4 loss | Goal-scorers: Sophia x2 | Player of the Match: Sophia | Coaches: Anthony Mattas, Tony Stylianides

In a 7-a-side friendly due to Bloomsbury arriving with reduced numbers, the girls started brightly, pressing high and creating chances. A superb display by the Bloomsbury goalkeeper meant Omonia went into the break 1-0 down despite dominating spells.

The second half saw a quick double blow from the visitors, but Omonia responded excellently. Sophia stepped up with two impressive goals — one from the penalty spot and another a stunning long-range strike into the top corner. Pushing for an equaliser, the team were caught on the break in the final minute.

There was much to admire in this performance, not least the efforts of Lara, Emel, and Zoe who all did their part in goal. A spirited showing and great experience for the whole squad.

A week of strong performances saw Omonia Youth FC teams compete in high-stakes matches, with cup final victories for the U11 White and U12 White Girls, and a narrow penalty shootout loss for the U18 Gold. Despite the U18 Gold’s disappointment in the final, they end their season on a high as champions of the WFL Red Division, with the U18 White securing an impressive second place.

As the season edges closer to its conclusion, these results reflect the continued growth and collective effort across all teams.