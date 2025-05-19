Olympiakos double winners in Greece

Olympiakos has added the Greek Cup to the Super League title to complete the 19th double in its history after its 2-0 win over OFI Crete in Saturday’s final at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

OFI was well supported at the stands of the country’s biggest stadium, but Olympiakos was clearly the better team on the pitch.

The Reds took an early lead as Ayoub El Kaabi took the ball at the edge of the box from a Rodinei freekick from the left and powered the ball high inside the OFI goal on the 9th minute.

Chiquinho threatened the OFI goal several times, especially in the first half, while OFI only got its first shot on goal on the 42nd minute.

In the second half OFI tried to gain some ground and put some pressure on the Olympiakos defense, particularly after the 70th minute, but without really managing to worry Olympiakos keeper Alexandros Paschalakis, except for a header by Thiago Nuss on the 90th minute.

Eventually the Reds sealed their 29th Greek Cup with an injury-time shot by Roman Yaremchuk on the counter.

The result means that PAOK is taking the ticket to the Europa League qualifiers and Greece will be represented in the Conference League qualifiers by AEK and Aris.