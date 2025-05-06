Planning a BBQ at home?🍗🍔

❌No BBQs on balconies

✅Position your BBQ on level ground (not decking)

🌳Keep it well away from anything that may catch fire such as sheds, fences or trees

More top tips 👇

Cooking on the BBQ. How can you stay safe?

Share

BBQ safety tips

If you are having a picnic in a park or open space – don’t use a BBQ (including disposables), grass can be very dry and a fire can start and spread quickly. This puts people, homes, property and wildlife in danger. You can help to reduce the risk of a fire by not using any naked flames in the open.

How to stay BBQ safe

If you do BBQ at home – it is important to check you have taken the right safety precautions.

Don’t use a BBQ on a balcony. Flames, sparks and hot embers can cause a fire and spread quickly to other parts of the building.Position your BBQ on level ground (not decking) and keep it well away from anything that may catch fire such as sheds, fences or trees.Never light a barbecue in an enclosed space and don’t use accelerants to get it going.Avoid distractions from people around you and never leave the BBQ unattended.Avoid drinking alcohol if you are in charge of the BBQ.Keep children, pets and garden games a safe distance from the BBQ. Have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergency use.After cooking, let it cool and make sure it is properly out – smouldering ashes can give off dangerous carbon monoxide fumes and can be fatal.

Grass fires

Long periods of hot and dry weather can increase the risk of grass fires, and BBQs can be a cause of them.

Grass and Wildfires

Disposable BBQs

Disposable BBQs bring a number of risks – from grass fires to harming wildlife. Please be aware of the following:

Many of London’s parks and open spaces have banned disposable BBQs. Find out more about public space protection orders on your local council’s website. When disposable BBQs are not put out properly, they can cause grass fires, especially in hot weather when the ground is dryWhen used on balconies, the wind may carry smouldering ash towards nearby grassland or neighbouring properties, starting a fire. The ground beneath a BBQ can remain searingly hot for hours after it has been removed, posing a risk to anyone who might walk over it.They pose a threat to wildlife and the environment.