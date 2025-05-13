Nicosia General Hospital to become state of the art hospital and others will follow, President says

The Nicosia General Hospital will become a state of the art hospital and others will follow, President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, said on Sunday in statements after visiting the fast-track clinic of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of the Nicosia General Hospital.

The President also announced that a fast-track center will begin operation at the Paphos General Hospital on June 2 and more will follow.

In statements to journalists at the Nicosia General Hospital, the President of the Republic expressed his satisfaction, not only for what he saw “but much more for what I heard from patients who are waiting, patients who have already been examined, about the time, the quality, but also the professionalism shown.”

Recalling that some time ago “we heard about many problems at the A&E Department”, he said that the government has taken those problems very seriously into account and proceeded with a plan.

“I came here today to see how this plan is being implemented”, he added, expressing satisfaction with what he saw and much more with what he heard from the people at the General Hospital, which is a ‘model’.

The Nicosia General Hospital, he said, is being evaluated by an Organisation with very high standards. “What I can tell you is that the evaluation so far shows minimal deviations from international hospitals”, he added.

The President assured that the hospital is set to become “state of the art and the other hospitals in Cyprus will follow”.

The Health and Education sectors, he noted, are two sectors in which the government is constantly investing and recalled that following a meeting that resulted to specific decisions, the government had announced investments in the hospitals and in particular in the A&Es amounting to 126 million euro.

“We will continue this new idea for fast – track centers, to relieve the A&E Departments so that they focus exclusively on difficult cases,” he said, noting that it will begin operation on June 2 at the Paphos Hospital “and we will expand to all hospitals”.

President Christodoulides expressed satisfaction “for this great effort to further upgrade our hospitals”, noting that the equipment available in public hospitals is “of the latest technology”.

“We are here to further support our hospitals” he concluded.