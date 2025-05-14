New schemes for electric vehicles will be launched soon, Cyprus Transport Minister says

The government will continue to support the electric vehicles market as one of the steps towards green transition and climate change management, Transport Minister, Alexis Vafeades, said, following a meeting with the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB) and the Association of Motor and Electric Vehicles Importers on Monday.

According to a Transport Ministry press release on Tuesday evening, Vafeades also said that new schemes to enhance the use of electric vehicles will be launched soon. The Minister added that these schemes may also apply to other types of vehicles, too.

The Minister did not wish to go into more details on the matter, when asked by a journalist. He noted that the latest scheme ended within a very strict deadline, as he said, because it was announced as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Responding to a question about the budget of the upcoming scheme, Vafeades noted that the budget is part of the overall plan and noted that he has asked for the Importers Association input about the market.