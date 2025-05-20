New patrol team launched in Islington to tackle anti-social behaviour

Islington Council has launched a new day and night neighbourhood patrol team to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in hotspot areas across the borough, helping to make Islington a safer, cleaner place for everyone.

The patrols are part of a partnership between the council, Parkguard, and the Metropolitan Police. The team uses real-time data and community reports to target their patrols where they’re needed most, adapting routes daily to respond quickly and effectively.

All patrol officers wear easily identifiable uniforms, are equipped with radios for instant communication, and use body-worn cameras to gather evidence and enhance transparency.

The neighbourhood patrol team tackle anti-social behaviour like graffiti and noisy, nuisance neighbours and can issue fixed penalty notices (FPN) of maximum £1,000 to anyone caught littering, dog fouling or fly tipping.

Cllr Angelo Weekes, Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “We heard residents’ feedback loud and clear that we needed to do more to tackle anti-social behaviour that happens during the day.

“That’s why we’ve expanded our service and created this new team to include daytime patrols, not just evening and nights.

“This new team are already working hard to keep you safe and provide you with the presence and visible reassurance you have requested. Give them a wave if you see them in your neighbourhood!

“We rely on your reports to tell us where officers should patrol, so make sure you report anti-social behaviour on our website: islington.gov.uk/ReportASB”