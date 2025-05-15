New Mayor of Enfield sworn in

Cllr Margaret Greer has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Enfield and Cllr Nelly Gyosheva will serve as her deputy.

The appointment for the municipal year 2025-26 was made at the Full Annual Council meeting on Wednesday 14 May at Enfield Civic Centre.

Cllr Margaret Greer has replaced Cllr Mohammad Islam in the role of Mayor.

Cllr Margaret Greer said: “I am proud and honoured to become Mayor of this great, vibrant and diverse borough.

“I am committed to serving the people of Enfield to the best of my abilities with faith, compassion and devotion to our community, and I promise to ensure that every resident feels seen, heard, and valued.

“Enfield is home to people of all faiths and backgrounds, and it is through our shared values of compassion, understanding, service and unity that we can create a stronger borough.

“Community is not just about where we live; it’s about how we support, uplift and empower each other through healthy living, well-being in accessing services for cultural need and activities.

“I promise to support and encourage all the agencies and voluntary sector units that work tirelessly to provide excellent services to those who need it most.”

The Mayor of Enfield traditionally picks a charity or selection of charities to support during their term. For this year, Cllr Greer has chosen three charities:

Enfield Sickle Cell Society which has a support group based in North Middlesex University Hospital.

Enfield Black Heritage Hub which is a community based group in Edmonton, who reach hard to engage communities across the borough.

Macmillan Cancer Support which has incredible Enfield based fundraising volunteers.

Throughout the year, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will attend more than 500 engagements.

The members of the Council’s Cabinet and their portfolios for the year ahead were confirmed:

Children’s Services – Cllr Abdul Abdullahi.

Community Cohesion and Enforcement – Cllr Gina Needs.

Culture and Inclusion – Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu.

Environment and Placemaking – Cllr Sabri Ozaydin.

Finance and Procurement – Cllr Tim Leaver.

Health and Social Care – Cllr Alev Cazimoglu.

Housing – Cllr Ayten Guzel.

Planning and Regulatory Services – Cllr Susan Erbil.

Transport and Waste – Cllr Rick Jewell.

Cllr Ergin Erbil and Cllr Tim Leaver will continue as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Council respectively.

Picture – Cllr Margaret Greer is sworn in as the new Mayor of Enfield.