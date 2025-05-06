New bin lorries introduced in Enfield

Enfield Council has bought two new high-tech bin lorries, to help make rubbish and recycling collections faster and more cost-effective.

The Leader of the Council, Cllr Ergin Erbil and Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste, Cllr Rick Jewell, visited the Council’s Morson Road depot in Enfield for the unveiling of the new vehicles.

The 26-tonne bin lorries will collect rubbish and recycling from homes across Enfield. The Council empties approximately 1,300 bins daily in the borough.

The lorries were made by Dennis Eagle and are designed to be safer and easier to drive on narrow streets. They have top safety ratings and meet Transport for London’s visibility standards, which help drivers see more of the road around them. The Council’s new vehicles have a top rating of five stars.

They are also fitted with improved safety features such as the latest 4G live feed cameras, left turn alarm systems, and pedestrian safety side impact panels.

Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “It was great to visit the Morson Road depot to see the features of the new bin lorries which use the latest safety technology.

“The vehicles have a narrow chassis design, which will mean they can access routes that have in the past been difficult to pass through due to narrow roads. This will increase efficiency.

“Our investment in the trucks will enable us to make financial savings through lower fuel and maintenance costs in the long term.”

For further information on refuse collections and recycling in Enfield visit: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling