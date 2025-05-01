NEPOMAK UK members complete challenging Seven Sisters hike to support the Cypriot Community Centre

A group of NEPOMAK UK members and friends proudly completed the iconic Seven Sisters coastal hike on Sunday 27 April 2025, smashing their £1,000 fundraising target and raising an incredible £1,821.25 (including £306.25 in Gift Aid) in support of the Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre – a vital hub for the UK Cypriot community. It’s not too late to donate if you’d like to, the JustGiving page closes on Saturday 3rd May: www.justgiving.com/page/ccchike

The team tackled the Seven Sisters hike, a 13.6-mile (22km) coastal route which involved a series of steep ascents and descents across the stunning white chalk cliffs, testing both their endurance and spirit. Along the way, the group kept morale high with Cypriot flags waving proudly, bursts of traditional dancing, and a strong sense of camaraderie, showcasing their heritage as they completed the challenge.

Mary and Rico Joannou, NEPOMAK UK committee members who organised the charity hike, said: “We would like to sincerely thank all the donors and supporters who made our charity challenge a huge success. We would also like to thank all the hikers who gave up their time and energy to take on this tough challenge with so much positivity and team spirit – we are so proud to have completed this hike together. Every step taken and every donation made has helped strengthen the vital work of the Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre, and we are so proud of what we achieved together as a community.”

Christalla Evdokimou, the Wood Green Cypriot Community Centre Manager, added: “The Centre’s services to the community are funded by fundraising events like yours. We can reach out to more people who need our services. We are constantly looking to improve the health and wellbeing of the elderly, those who are disabled and those who suffer with mental health. Ongoing fundraising is invaluable. We would like to thank the NEPOMAK UK organisation and all those who gave up their time to undertake the hike.”

Founded in 1979, the Centre provides crucial services including Meals-on-Wheels for housebound residents, a weekday Luncheon Club, day-care services for the elderly and disabled, and a vibrant cultural space for the Cypriot community. It relies heavily on donations to continue its work, and the team’s fundraising efforts aim to make a real difference.

NEPOMAK is a global organisation that brings together young overseas Cypriots, aged 18–30, to celebrate their heritage, strengthen their connection to Cyprus, and build lifelong friendships. Learn more at www.nepomak.org or follow @nepomak.uk on social media.

Pictured: The amazing hikers (left to right) – Georgina Joannou, Marinos Singopoulos, Stavi Kolatsis, Georgie Taylor, Mary Joannou, Christina Nicolaou, Rico Joannou, Matthaios Tuton, Lagi Joannou, Elle Zacharia, Jessica Montenegro, Hector Garcia Aguilar, Andrew Buchanan, Maya Kamall, and Katerina Joannou.