NEPOMAK UK hosts Women’s Empowerment workshop

On Sunday 18th May, NEPOMAK UK were delighted to partner with the renowned Alexandra Kafka, founder of the corporate wellbeing programme, Oxyzn, to host a Women’s Empowerment Workshop.

It was an inspiring and uplifting afternoon where participants gained practical tools for boosting self-confidence, building leadership skills, networking and leveraging opportunities to get involved in the Cypriot diaspora within and beyond NEPOMAK UK.

An opening introduction was given by NEPOMAK UK Treasurer Dan Rowson, who expressed the sentiment behind the workshop and the skills young Cypriot women can gain from NEPOMAK: “Our goal today is to promote confidence, career growth and personal development… to help more women take up space, speak up, and lead. Getting involved in NEPOMAK is a great way to gain real experience. Whether you’re running events, attending our conference, or shaping our calendar, you’re building leadership, communication, and organisational skills that are valuable.”

A series of interactive panel discussions talks and group coaching sessions ensued which attendees enthusiastically engaged with. Many expressed how their self-confidence had improved by the end of the session, and they left having gained valuable career and life skills.

Reflecting on the afternoon, NEPOMAK UK Vice President Katie Bedrossian said it was “a truly inspiring event that fostered community, generated a real impact, and succeeded in helping young Cypriot women uplift one another.”

Following the workshop, the Ms Kafka said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to host this workshop, where I shared some of my favourite well-being tools and best practices around mind training, cultivating a growth mindset, advancing as women in our careers, navigating challenges, and pursuing our aspirations unapologetically.”

We would like to thank the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs, POMAK, and Ocean Basket UK for their generous sponsorship of this event, as well as the President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, H.E. Mrs Annita Demetriou for her insightful address to attendees at the beginning of the workshop.

