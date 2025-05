πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§πŸ‡¨πŸ‡Ύ NEPOMAK UK Boat Party 2025 – Final Tickets On Sale Now! πŸ›³οΈπŸŽ‰

NEPOMAK UK’s largest annual event for young Cypriots is back next week!

Join NEPOMAK UK for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and drinks as we cruise down the Thames with stunning views of London by night πŸŒƒπŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ•ΊπŸ½

This annual boat party brings together Cypriot youth from across the UK – whether you’ve been before or it’s your first time, όλοι Ρίναι Ξ΅Ο Ο€ΟΟŒΟƒΞ΄Ξ΅ΞΊΟ„ΞΏΞΉ!

πŸ“ Saturday 31st May 2025

πŸ“ Westminster Pier, London

πŸ•— 8PM – 12AM

🎟️ Final release tickets available now: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6642012