National Federation of Cypriots in the UK holds Annual General Meeting

On the 15 May 2025, delegates from 41 member associations met for the Annual General Meeting of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.

Representatives elected Christos Karaolis as President for a two-year term, with Michalis Ellinas, Andreas Papaevripides and Bambos Charalambous as Vice Presidents, Antonia Michaelides as General Secretary and Ninos Koumettou as Treasurer. The members of the 40-member Secretariat of the Federation were also elected.

The AGM, held at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood in London, was chaired by a five-member presidium led by the President of the Greek Orthodox Communities Marios Minaides.

The Activity Report of the Secretariat, presented by President Christos Karaolis, and the Financial Report, submitted by outgoing Treasurer Bambos Charalambous, were both unanimously approved by the AGM.

At the AGM, there was a friendly and wide-ranging exchange of views on various matters, and updates were given on this year’s planned events in the campaign for a free, united Cyprus. These activities will culminate in the Annual Parliamentary Meeting for Cyprus to be held in July at the UK Parliament, where the keynote speaker will be the Deputy Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Ms Marilena Raouna, alongside speakers from the UK Houses of Parliament.

In his review of the Secretariat’s work, Christos Karaolis stated that the Federation continues to strengthen its engagement with members of the UK Government and Opposition, MPs and other diaspora organisations. He emphasised the Federation’s close and regular communication with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, the High Commission of Cyprus in the UK and the Embassy of Greece to further improve coordination and messaging. He also highlighted the excellent cooperation with the Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Building on the advocacy work of the Federation, Mr Karaolis said that the Federation and its member associations regularly organise a diverse range of activities in the UK Parliament. He said that educational institutions, associations, and local branches of Cypriot political parties have contributed actively and maintained regular communication with UK Parliamentarians. He also highlighted the Federation’s e-campaigns, which have resulted in thousands of emails being sent to British MPs, from across the political spectrum, by their constituents.

Mr Karaolis said that the Federation’s work is not just limited to promoting the Cyprus issue, with cultural, educational, and social events being organised by member associations.

He also highlighted the Federation’s actions to counter the growing propaganda of the illegal occupation regime in the northern part of Cyprus and the efforts of Mr Tatar to build parliamentary relations in the UK.

Finally, Mr Karaolis concluded by reaffirming the Federation’s commitment to keeping the Cyprus issue at the forefront of UK political developments, to closely support the elected President of the Republic of Cyprus, and to back the President’s efforts for a just and viable solution within the internationally agreed UN framework.

The newly elected 40-member Secretariat of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK is as follows:

President: Christos Karaolis

Vice Presidents: Michalis Ellinas, Andreas Papaevripides, Bambos Charalambous

General Secretary: Antonia Michaelides

Treasurer: Ninos Koumettou

Members: Nicos Andronicou, Michael Antoniou, Bambos Charalambous, Susie Constantinides, Katia David-Harmanda, Michael Ellinas, Yiannakis Georgiou, Andreas Gregoriou, Christos Karaolis, Mary Karaolis, Ninos Koumettou, Menicos Kouvaros, Ioannis Kouvaros, Victoria Kouvaros, George Maifoshis, Antonia Michaelides, Stelios Michaelides, Ioanna Michailidou, Costas Modestou Georgiou, Evoulla Nicolaou, Andreas Papaevripides, Petros Papaioannou, Costas Sakkas, Andrew Savvides, Anthony Solomou, Phanos Theophanous, Tony Vourou, Michael Yiakoumi, Panayiotis Yiakoumi, Nicholas Yiannoullou, Constantine Alexandrou, Gregory Demou, Nicole Kitsopoulos, Andreas Kyprianou, Carolina Mantzalos, Nicholas Nicou and Theodoulos Theodoulou.

NEPOMAK UK Representatives: Adrian Patsalos, Miriam Pittalis, Christos Tuton

Ex officio: Marios Minaides – President of the Greek Orthodox Communities of Great Britain

Executive Secretaries: Andreas Karaolis, Elisavet Parpi, George Alexandrou