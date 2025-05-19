Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Kingsbury

A murder investigation is under way following the fatal stabbing of a man in Kingsbury, North West London.

Police were called to reports of an altercation in Kingsbury Road, NW9 at 03:31hrs on Sunday, 18 May. A 26-year-old man was later confirmed to have been taken to hospital with a stab wound. Shortly after, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.”

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the Kingsbury community, and we’re grateful for their continued patience and co-operation. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the early stages of our investigation.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference: 1052/18May. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kinsgsbury Road, between Uphill Drive and Church Lane, remains closed at this stage. Please avoid the area where possible.

No arrests have been made at this stage.