Much-loved European holiday island to join Schengen Area next year and why it’s bad news for Brits

CYPRUS has revealed plans to join the Schengen Area – but it won’t be good news for British holidaymakers.

The popular island that sees around 1.3 million Brits visiting each year has announced it hopes to join the zone in 2026 meaning that holiday rules will change.

The Schengen Area consists of 29 European countries that have abolished border controls for other EU countries.

These include 25 EU member states, as well as four non-EU countries; Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Essentially, the Schengen Area is a passport-free travel zone, which allows people to move between participating countries without border checks.

But there are strict rules that Cyprus will have to adhere to when they join. And for Brits, that means a limited time to stay there.

The rules state that a total stay in the Schengen Area must be no more than 90 days in every 180 days.

It does not matter how many countries you visit as the 180 day period keeps rolling.

Currently, a visit Cyprus does not count towards your 90 day limit.

So any time you spend in the Schengen Area does not affect the number of days you can spend in Cyprus – but this will change when they join.

Cyprus joined the EU in 2004 but unlike other countries, did not join the Schengen Area at the same time.

Advertisement

President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus recently announced that the island will “enter the Schengen Zone in 2026.”

He added: “A huge effort is being made, we will complete all the technicalities we need.”

This means that Cypriots face border checks and visa issues when travelling to surrounding EU countries.

For Cyprus, joining the Schengen Area will mean locals can access the country with more ease and without extra border checks.

For Cypriots, the move will be beneficial for trade as it allows goods to flow more easily between countries without custom checks at internal borders.The timing will coincide with the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

The new system is being introduced as part of enhanced security measures for travellers.

The new system that will require non-EU travellers to get approval beforehand.

For Brits, you will need one of these to go into any of the Schengen Area nations.

Currently, the only EU states that aren’t members of the Schengen Area are Ireland and Cyprus.