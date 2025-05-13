MP charged with two counts of sexual assault

Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.

“The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Spencer, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Patrick Spencer, [DOB: 08/05/1988], of Suffolk, is MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, contrary to Section 3(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The CPS Special Crime Division deals with some of the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.