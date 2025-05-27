Minister for School Standards, Catherine McKinnell, visited Barnet school to celebrate early language support success

Minister Catherine McKinnell at Hasmonean School

Hasmonean Primary School in Hendon welcomed the Minister for School Standards, Catherine McKinnell, for a special visit to showcase the school’s pioneering work in early years education through the Early Language Support for Every Child (ELSEC) pathfinder programme.

The ELSEC initiative, launched as part of a national effort to close the language development gap in early childhood, has seen remarkable success at Hasmonean.

Barnet was selected as the lead local authority for the London region, working alongside Camden, Enfield and Islington to test the Department for Education initiatives as part of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and Alternative Provision programme.

The programme ensures that every child receives tailored support to develop strong language and communication skills from the earliest stages of their education.

During her visit, Minister McKinnell met with staff and pupils to hear firsthand how the programme is transforming outcomes for young learners.

Minister for School Standards, Catherine McKinnell said:

When challenges with speech and language go unnoticed, it can have a devastating impact on children’s attainment, attendance, social abilities and future life chances.

ELSEC is turning this around for so many pupils – and particularly those with SEND – helping them find their voice and thrive at school and with their friends and family.

This type of approach is exactly what we want to see in a reformed SEND system that delivers the support children need at the earliest stage and restores parents’ trust in a system which has let them down for too long.

Barnet Council Leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings said:

“Hasmonean Primary School is setting an example of what can be achieved when schools are empowered to meet the needs of every child.

“The ELSEC programme is not only helping children find their voice—it’s giving them the confidence and skills to thrive in all areas of learning. I’m incredibly proud of the work being done there.”

Jemma Brahams, year one class teacher at Hasmonean Primary School said:

“The ELSEC team first trained me on how to run a small group intervention for our pupils who are experiencing speech and language difficulties . The team was there to help me from the start and was always available as I got used to implementing the approach.

“The training provided on these interventions has been huge for us, as we now don’t need to wait for anyone to come into the school or go on any waiting lists – we can just take it forward straightaway. In fact, I’m now able to train other staff members in the school to deliver intervention groups , so we can have it running frequently and across different year groups.

“The impact on our pupils’ development has been really positive too. As the activity is creative and interactive, it supports the children’s speech and language development, concentration and attention – we’ve seen so much progress.”