Minister for Early Years visits ‘Outstanding’ Children’s Centre

Joined by Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of the Council, and Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools, and Families, the Minister embarked on an insightful tour of the nursery school and children’s centre, witnessing first-hand the fantastic experiences offered to young learners.

With the government encouraging parents to secure or renew their codes for funded childcare, Haringey families can benefit from essential support.

From September 2025, working parents of children under three will see their funded childcare entitlement double from 15 to 30 hours per week. Currently, families can access 15 hours for children aged 9 months to 2 years and up to 30 hours for those aged 3 to 4, supporting early education and affordability.

Woodlands Park Nursery School goes beyond traditional education, ensuring that children both inside and outside the classroom engage in a variety of stimulating activities.

The school places a strong emphasis on supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), carefully identifying individual needs and working alongside external agencies to provide tailored guidance and assistance. Dedicated staff expertly adapt activities to ensure all children can thrive, fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

Early years education is the foundation for a child’s future, and it was fantastic to welcome the minister to see the exceptional work being done at Woodlands Park Nursery School & Children’s Centre. Childcare costs can be a challenge, but with up to 30 hours of free provision available, this support will ease financial pressure on families and provide peace of mind. The nursery’s ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating is a testament to the dedication of its teachers, ensuring children gain the confidence and independence needed to thrive throughout their lives.

Woodlands Park Nursery School & Children’s Centre remains committed to putting the curriculum at the heart of its approach, offering early interventions, family support services, and access to extended free entitlements for families who need it most.

Parents can apply for their funded childcare here.