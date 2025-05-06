Met releases CCTV of missing 17-year-old in urgent witness appeal

The Met is releasing CCTV of a 17-year-old boy who’s been missing for more than a month as his family appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Deante James left his home in Enfield at around 23:00hrs on Monday, 31 March and was reported missing to the Met the following morning.

Officers began an investigation and recovered CCTV which identified a sighting in The Courtfield Pub in Earl’s Court Road in Earl’s Court at around 20:00hrs on Thursday, 3 April. Further footage showed he had also visited a nearby McDonald’s.

In the footage, Deante is seen wearing a black ‘Trapstar’ cap, a blue jacket, black tracksuit and black trainers. He was carrying a Nike backpack and Nike cross body bag.

As part of our investigation, officers have already viewed over 18 hours of CCTV footage, including multiple cameras across the public transport network. Officers are still awaiting further CCTV which officers will review once it becomes available.

While officers believe that Deante is not carrying a mobile phone, enquiries have been carried out to obtain historic mobile phone date, in order to identify and associates that could know about Deante’s whereabouts.

As well as Enfield, Deante has links to Romford, Dagenham, Hackney, Ilford and Earl’s Court. He may have also travelled to Brighton.

Deante’s mum, Vandana Bhogowoth, said:

“To Boo (Darell Deante, sun son) wherever you are please know that we love you unconditionally and just want you home safe. You are not in any trouble, you are missed beyond words! We are desperate to know you are okay, and all your family are waiting with wide open arms and heart!

“If anyone has seen my son or has any information please contact the police or us immediately. We are desperate for your help. Every piece of information matters. He is very vulnerable as of recent and just want him home so he can get the love, help and support he desperately needs. All our lives are on standstill until he is home safe.”

Detective Chief Inspector Elsa Mak, from the missing person’s team in north London, said:

“Deante has been missing for more than a month as we are increasingly concerned for his welfare. He has not been in contact with any of his family or friends and left without any traceable items which means we have limited opportunity to identify his movements.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 01/7330181/25. Report immediate sightings by calling 999.

You can also contact the Missing People charity online or by calling 116 000.