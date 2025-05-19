Met Police foil drug gang who supplied half a ton of cocaine across London

A group of drug dealers involved in the supply of nearly half a ton of cocaine worth up to £17 million have been jailed for a combined 47 years.

The four, who brought in cocaine from the Netherlands to distribute throughout London, were caught in the act by Metropolitan Police Service officers.

Bert De Jong, 59, (03.09.1965), of the Netherlands, Hussain Sakhi, 22, (13.03.2003), of Laughton Road, Northolt and Zaibaa Zahur, 21, (04.06.2003), of Harlington Road, Uxbridge were sentenced on Monday, 19 May at Kingston Crown Court.

They were found guilty of conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the importation of cocaine and conspiracy to supply cocaine, following a four-week trial at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 7 April.

Sakhi and Zahur were also found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A fourth drug dealer, Justyn Morris, 23, (21.07.2001), of Upper Lees Road, Slough, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 11 March to conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the importation of cocaine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Detective Constable Leon Ure, of the Met’s Specialist Crime South team who led the investigation, said:

“This has been a complex and lengthy investigation to dismantle a group supplying drugs across London. It has been part of a wider, proactive drug operation led by the Specialist Crime South team.

“This investigation shows the breadth of work the specialist crime unit deals with and I’d like to thank every officer who was involved in the case.

“Drug dealing has a huge impact on Londoners. It fuels further crime and impacts the heart of our communities.

“Their sentences are fully deserved and I hope this acts as a deterrent to those thinking about bringing in illegal drugs to the country.”

The investigation found that millions of pounds of cocaine were distributed by lorries across London. Lorries would stop outside the capital, and the drugs would be collected and then be sent to ‘retail suppliers’ on a weekly basis.

On Tuesday, 16 July 2024, Marsham booked a holiday home near Norwich. Morris drove a van, which has been seen outside the home, to an industrial estate in Norwich, where Morris met De Jong in a lorry. De Jong gave Morris, three cardboard boxes.

Morris was then intercepted by Met officers who had seen the suspected handover.

The Met officers searched the van and the three boxes were found hidden behind black cladding containing a total of 70kg worth of cocaine – worth between £1.75million and £2.45million.

Sakhi and Zahur went to the holiday let later that day, to ‘view’ the property which raised suspicion, leading to the officers arriving and searching the pair.

A phone was found and showed messages between Sakhi and an unidentified contact, who Morris had also been in contact with.

All three were arrested by the Met that day.

They were charged on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

What followed was an extensive investigation, which proved the defendants had all been involved in the supply of millions of pounds worth of cocaine. Drug ledgers kept by the gang showed they moved nearly 500kg worth.

De Jong would bring the drugs into the country from the Netherlands and Morris would pick them up and pass them to Sakhi and Zahur, who would then distribute them.

On Wednesday, 23 July 2024 De Jong, when entering the country again, was arrested. He claimed he had no knowledge of what he was bringing into the country, but evidence suggested on his phone that he would send ‘tokens’ to his counterparts, implying the drugs had been delivered.

He was charged on the same day.



De Jong was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.



Zahur was sentenced to six years and 10 months’ imprisonment



Sakhi was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.



Morris was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ imprisonment.

