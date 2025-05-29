Met Police crackdown on fraudsters targeting vulnerable Londoners

The Met is clamping down on courier fraud, following a targeted operation which has led to the seizure of more than £250,000 in cash and hundreds of bank cards and phones in recent weeks.

In just two months, officers have arrested 18 people believed to be behind sophisticated fraud scams, with the oldest victim affected aged 101.

The Met’s operation has also seen a 46% decrease in reported offences since it began in February 2025.

Courier fraud is where fraudsters contact victims by telephone impersonating trusted authorities such as a police officer or bank officials. They will deceive them into withdrawing cash or handing over bank cards. Sometimes scammers trick victims into purchasing expensive items, such as jewellery, to hand over to who they believe is a courier. The items are often handed over in person, but also by post.

As part of these scams, criminals often target vulnerable members of the community, with 80% of victims of courier fraud above the age of 65.

Using intelligence and proactive policing, Met officers working with the City of London Police, have taken decisive action to bring suspected offenders to justice and clampdown on the organised crime networks sitting behind them.

Officers conducted a number of warrants across several London addresses, used covert tactics and intelligence to dismantle suspected organised crime networks.

Those involved in the operation also visited more than 100 victims to reassure, educate and help recover money stolen.

Detective Superintendent Kerry Wood, Head of the Met’s Economic Crime Unit, said:

“Met officers have worked extremely hard over the last few months to protect those vulnerable to this devasting crime, which can deprive vulnerable people of their livelihoods, pensions and hard-earned savings. The impact of these crimes can be long-lasting and cause significant emotional harm.

“We’ve arrested a number of individuals as part of our targeted operation, but the work doesn’t stop here and our officers will continue to pursue those who ruthlessly target our communities via sophisticated scams.

“Our message to criminals should be clear – we will investigate, arrest and put you before the courts.”

As part of the Met’s mission to tackle economic crime and fraud, detectives continue to work alongside banks, businesses and community groups, as well as the City of London Police and Action Fraud.

Detective Inspector Alexander Eristavi, from the Lead Force Operations Room (LFOR) at City of London Police, said:

“This is a fantastic demonstration of collaborative police work and the impactful results that can be delivered when we come together.

“The results achieved over this period have positively impacted vulnerable members of the community, and we are eager to build on this success in the future.

“We would like to thank all of the teams at City of London Police who contributed to this operation as well as colleagues at the Metropolitan Police Service who we worked alongside.”

In recent weeks, officers have also focussed on crime prevention. They have carried out over 90 awareness visits to banks, jewellers and bureau de change branches, while delivering educational presentations to those working within the impacted industries.

Officers have also sent out over 115,000 crime prevention leaflets to help people spot the signs of courier fraud.

Case Studies

The operation investigated a series of courier fraud allegations. In one investigation, it’s alleged that a man and women posed as bank officials and tricked unsuspecting victims into handing over their bank cards. Two people have since been charged in relation to this investigation, after officers connected them to 60 other reports of a similar nature.

The operation also uncovered a suspected multi-million-pound organised crime network, who are alleged to have tricked victims into sending their bank cards to various addresses across London. It is alleged that the suspects would then use the cards to fraudulently purchase expensive goods within high-end retail shops. 70 reports were connected to this investigation and four men have since been charged with fraud in relation to this. Another three people have been charged for concealing stolen goods.

How to protect yourself from courier fraud:

Be extremely wary of unsolicited phone calls from your bank or the police, particularly if they are requesting personal or financial information.

End the call, and call back on a different phone line or on a mobile. If this is not possible, wait at least one minute before calling back. Use either the telephone number on your bank card, go to the bank’s website or for the police dial ‘101’.

Speak to friends or family before carrying out any actions. Don’t trust claims made by cold callers.

Never hand over your money, bank cards or make purchases following an unexpected call.

Never share your PIN with anyone.

The Met’s website has more information on protecting yourself from this type of fraud : Door-to-door and courier fraud | Metropolitan Police

You can also find out more by visiting : The Little Book of Big Scams – 5th Edition).

If you have lost money, make a police report and contact your bank immediately.

Report cybercrime and fraud in the UK to Action FraudOnline at www.actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.