MEPs condemn Erdogan’s illegal visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus

MEPs condemned on Wednesday evening an illegal visit Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan paid the northern, Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus last weekend as well as his statement in favour of two states in Cyprus, while Michael McGrath, Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection reiterated that the EU will never accept a “two-state” solution on the island.

The European Parliament’s plenary discussed late on Wednesday evening Erdogan’s illegal visit to the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus last weekend, following an initiative by ELAM and European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) MEP Geadis Geadi.

Addressing the plenary, McGrath said that during his visit to the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus “President Erdogan has reiterated the well known Turkish position on the Cyprus issue, advocating for a two-state solution.”

Needless to say, he added, “the EU will never accept this.”

It would go, McGrath pointed out, “against the UN led process and resolutions and the UN framework for Cyprus settlement which proposes a bicommunal, bizonal federation.”

“The EU supports a process that aims for the two communities to agree to a solution on how to live together on the island,” he said.

Today, the Commissioner noted, “the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state remains divided which has far-reaching implications first and foremost for the people of Cyprus.”

He further assured that the “Cyprus problem and its settlement remain a focal issue for the EU,” adding that EU leaders and several Council Conclusions, the latest in April 2024, emphasised the importance of it.

McGrath stressed that “the EU line on Cyprus issue is very clear: We fully back the UN led process, and we are ready to support it. We support this in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and align with the principles in which the EU was founded and the acquis.”

“We have continued to take concrete action against any attempt to address the Cyprus police outside of the UN framework,” he said, adding that the head of European diplomacy Kalla Kallas has raised the issue many times with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan, including during her visit to Turkey at the end of January.

The Commissioner further pointed out that “Turkey’s constructive approach to the Cyprus issue is key for advancing EU-Turkey agenda as the European Council conclusions of April 2024 lay out.”

“We need a sustainable solution for Cyprus for both communities in Cyprus. They have lived on the island for centuries and will have to live on for the future. This is why the only sustainable solution is a solution that is agreed by both sides,” he added.

McGrath also welcomed the re-appointment of the personal envoy of the UNSG, noting that she has already done excellent work during her first mandate last year.

“We look forward to continuing our cooperation with her and her team. We also welcome the fact that the leaders of the two communities met on the 5th May and discussed the issues that are of common concern,” he said.

“This process needs to continue. It is not Turkey or the EU who will govern the island or live on the island in the future. It is the people of Cyprus, Greek and Turkish Cypriots who must live together and find solutions at common challenges,” he concluded.

Cypriot MEP (DISY, EPP) Loucas Fourlas spoke of a “show of contempt of international law, UN decisions and the EU.”

“While we remain silent, Erdogan will continue to do the same. Every time he does something illegal, something which is contrary to international law, the EU principles and values, we just protest about it.”

He urged all his colleagues, institutions and member states to stop dealing with Turkey as a country who can do what it wants because it is large and powerful and noted that provocations and illegal actions cannot be dealt with with prayers and appeasement but rather with actions and preventative steps.

Cypriot MEP, Costas Mavrides (DIKO, S&D) said that Erdogan’s illegal visit and statements show the attitude of a neo-Ottoman dictator and an imperialist. “In his view the Greek cultural heritage of thousands of years does not exist. In his view the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state does not exist, nor does the free will of EU citizens in Cyprus, Greek, Turks, Maronites, Armenians and Latins,” he added. He recalled that MEPs sent a clear message that our “realities are justice, democracy and freedom. That is why this value will prevail over the neo-Ottoman evil.”

Greek MEP, Afroditi Latinopoulou (Foni Loyikis, Patriots for Europe) spoke of the EU’s double standards when it comes to Ukraine and Cyprus and wondered why the EU reacted to the Russian invasion and supported Ukraine but leaves Cyprus unaided.

On his part, Geadi spoke of a huge provocation and lack of respect on behalf of Erdogan and said he is proud that his party “is a strong anti-Turkish voice in the European Parliament, which defends Cyprus and EU dignity.”

German MEP, Κai Tegethoff, (VOLT, Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance) said he witnessed “how Turkey is imposing their rules and religion in the northern part of Cyprus,” as he referred to the Turkish occupied areas of the island. “Erdogan needs to stop the indoctrination and interference in Cyprus. Stop further escalation and return to the UN framework. Open the promised crossing points and bring the two communities closer together. A peaceful democratic unified Cyprus, that’s all we want,” Tegethoff noted.

Spanish MEP, Irene Montero, (Podemos, GUE/NGL) said that the illegal visit of Erdogan in the Turkish occupied territories of Cyprus, constitutes a real threat against an EU member state. He speaks, she added, for a two state solution, that is to say he is trying to create faits accomplis as regards the island’s division. “We cannot avert our eyes when we see international law violations,” she pointed out adding that Cyprus deserves a decisive, clear solution, an end to occupation. “We want a bizonal, bicommunal federation and certainly this should be a condition of discussions between Turkey and the EU,” she stressed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.