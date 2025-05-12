Manslaughter charges authorised following death of woman killed by falling bricks in east London

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence from the Metropolitan Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), we have authorised criminal charges against a company and four individuals in relation to the death of 30-year-old Michaela Boor in 2018.

“Ms Boor died after being struck by falling bricks as she walked on the pavement past a building site on the corner of Burdett Road in Bow, east London, on 27 March 2018.

“Higgins Homes PLC has been charged with corporate manslaughter and a Health and Safety at Work Act offence, while Thomas Anstis, 68, Stephen Coulson, 68, Dawood Mann, 59, and Alexander McInnes 32, have each been charged with a single count of gross negligence manslaughter and offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

All defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 16 2025.

Higgins Homes PLC is charged with corporate manslaughter, contrary to section 1 of the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007, and failing to discharge a duty under Section 3(1) Of the Health and Safety At Work etc. Act 1974, contrary to section 33(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Thomas Anstis, [DOB: 13/04/1957], of Banstead, Surrey, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter, contrary to the Common Law, and breach of duty under Section 7(1) the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, contrary to Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Stephen Coulson, [DOB: 31/10/1956], of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter, contrary to the Common Law, and breach of duty under Section 7(1) the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, contrary to Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Dawood Maan, [DOB: 30/07/1965], of Ashford, Kent, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter, contrary to the Common Law, and breach of duty under Section 7(1) the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, contrary to Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Alexander McInnes, [DOB: 26/07/1992], of Islington, north London, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter, contrary to the Common Law, and breach of duty under Section 7(1) the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, contrary to Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The CPS Special Crime Division deals with some of the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.