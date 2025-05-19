Man who fled abroad found guilty of manslaughter

A man who fled abroad following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Finsbury Park has been convicted of manslaughter.

After a six-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Kevin Peraj, 23, was found guilty on Friday, 16 May of killing 19-year-old Ahmed Habib under joint enterprise.

He was brought to justice following a detailed Metropolitan Police investigation, which included reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and extensive enquiries within the UK and abroad.

Detective Inspector Brett Hagen, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to pay my respects to Ahmed’s family, I am, once again, very sorry for your loss. I hope this result, and that Peraj will now face the consequences of his actions, brings some small comfort.

“Our investigation into the events of that day continues as at least one other man was involved in the attack.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have any information, no matter how small. Please think back to when this happened and come forward if you have any information that may help our investigation.”

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving reports at about 02:50hrs on Thursday, 11 July 2024 of two men injured in a car in Stroud Green Road, at the junction of Tollington Park, N4.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and medics from London’s Air Ambulance all attended and found Ahmed, the driver, suffering from stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly dead at the scene. The injuries of the second man, aged 21, in the car were not life-threatening.

Detectives established the two men sustained their injuries in Seven Sisters Road close to Yonge Park before driving to Stroud Green Road where the car came to a stop.

After reviewing many hours of footage, detectives found CCTV that captured Peraj approaching the vehicle and attacking the passenger in the car.

In an attempt to escape police, on the night of the murder Peraj tried to flee the country. He made his way to Heathrow Airport, but was too late and missed his flight.

Instead he left the UK via the Eurotunnel and headed to Albania.

Quick time enquiries had led officers to identify Peraj, [8.7.01] of Islip Street, NW5. He contacted police after a warrant was issued at his family address and was arrested upon his return to the UK on Tuesday, 16 July.

He was interviewed and charged with murder the following day under joint enterprise, before his conviction for manslaughter. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Peraj will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 1 August.

Officers believe Peraj was acting with another man – anyone with information asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and give reference 873/11July2024.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Kevin Peraj



Ahmed Habib