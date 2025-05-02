Man convicted of killing his 74-year-old neighbour

A man has been convicted of killing his 74-year-old neighbour in a row over shutting a gate, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Trevor Gocan, 57 (07.09.1967), of Odhams Walk, Covent Garden, guilty of manslaughter on Thursday, 1 May, over the killing of James O’Neill – known as ‘Jim.’

The assault occurred in Odhams Walk, close to both men’s homes, on Sunday, 6 October, 2024. The victim died in hospital almost a fortnight later, on Monday, 21 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Specialist Crime South – who led the investigation – said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O’Neill, who lost a loved one in shocking circumstances.

“The killer acted disgracefully, punching and kicking his victim in full view of members of the public – among them children – on a busy Sunday morning.

“The jury’s verdict shows that casual, thuggish violence will not be tolerated on London’s streets. There was absolutely no excuse for Gocan’s conduct.”

Around 12:00hrs on Sunday, 6 October, 2024, officers responded with the London Ambulance Service following reports that a man had been assaulted in Odhams Walk. Mr O’Neill was treated at the scene for multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital, where doctors established he was suffering from a bleed on the brain.

Police learned that the assailant had gone into a nearby house. There they found and arrested Gocan, who turned out to be a resident at the address.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr O’Neill’s death was caused by complications from a traumatic brain injury and rib injuries resulting from the assault.

At interview, the defendant gave no comment. In court, he claimed he acted in self-defence when he attacked Mr O’Neill, following a row over gate.

Gocan has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 26 June.

