Man charged with murdering 87-year-old in Manor House

A man has been charged with murder over the death of an 87-year-old man in Manor House.

Peter Augustine, 58 (25.10.1966), of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was charged on Friday, 9 May, with the murder of an 87-year-old man in Manor House. He has also been charged with robbery.

Around 17:53hrs on Tuesday, 6 May, officers attended Goodchild Road, Manor House, alongside the London Ambulance Service following reports of a robbery.

An 87-year-old man was taken to hospital, where sadly died on Thursday, 8 May. His next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Augustine was arrested in Green Lanes, Hornsey, on Thursday, 8 May. He has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 10 May.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.