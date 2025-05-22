Man arrested following stabbing in Brent

Detectives investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Brent have made an arrest.

On Thursday, 22 May, officers arrested a man in his 20s, from Barnet, on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Ali Faris Muhammad, who lived in Harrow, sadly died following an altercation in the early hours of Sunday, 18 May.

At 03:31hrs, police were called to reports of the incident in Kingsbury Road, NW9.

Ali was taken to hospital with a stab wound. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts are with Ali’s family and loved ones. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to his tragic death. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.

“We understand this incident may cause concern within the Kingsbury community, and we’re grateful for their continued patience and co-operation as we carry out our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference: 1052/18May. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Or please visit the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X74-PO1