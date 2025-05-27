Looking for things to do this half-term?
Get Bubbly at the Museum of the Order of St John
Head for the beautiful Cloister Garden to make your own bubbles and bubble wand – and discover some bubbly bugs along the way! You’ll also get to meet the amazing St John Ambulance Cadets.
Perfect for 3–10-year-olds – but babies and siblings are welcome too!
Wednesday 28 May – 11am–2.30pm
St John’s Gate, EC1M 4DA
The event is free, but booking is recommended. Follow the link in the comments for more info and to book your tickets
