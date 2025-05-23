London Underground closures May 23 – 26: List of TfL closures

As with most weekends, some stations will be closed or partly closed for TfL to carry out essential work.

We’ve broken down a list of all the work on the London Underground, Overground and Elizabeth Line this weekend to ensure you don’t get caught out and can plan ahead.

To get the most up-to-date stats for the Underground, you can use the TfL app or website.

Friday, May 23:

Mildmay: Friday 23 May, the 2249 Clapham Junction to Stratford train will terminate at Willesden Junction.

Saturday, May 24:

Mildmay: Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Bank Holiday Monday 26 May, no service between Camden Road and Stratford. Rail replacement buses will run.

Piccadilly: Saturday 24, from 0100, and all day Sunday 25 and Bank Holiday Monday 26 May, no service between Hammersmith and Cockfosters. Replacement buses operate.

Waterloo and City: The service operates between 0600 and 0030, Monday to Friday only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or bank/public holidays.

Sunday, May 25:

Elizabeth: Sunday 25 May, until 06:45 no service between Paddington and Heathrow Airport.

Sunday 25 May, between 0040 and 0740, no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway, also affecting GWR services.

Sunday 25 May, from 0740, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead.

Weaver: Sunday 25 May, until 1015, no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

Windrush: Sunday 25 May, until 0900, no service between New Cross Gate and West Croydon / Crystal Palace.

Bank Holiday Monday, May 26

Monday 26 May, after 2200, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead.

Monday 26 May, after 2200, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead.

