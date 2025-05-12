London Underground and Train updates severe delays

Bakerloo Line: No service due to a power failure

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a power supply failure.

Jubilee

Jubilee Line: No service between London Bridge and Finchley Road due to a power failure. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.

Northern

Northern Line: Minor delays due to a power supply failure.

Suffragette

Suffragette Line: SUFFRAGETTE LINE: No service while we respond to a fire alert. GOOD SERVICE on all other routes.

Waterloo & City

Waterloo and City Line: No service due to a power failure.