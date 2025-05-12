London Underground and Train updates severe delays

Posted on May 12, 2025

Bakerloo Line: No service due to a power failure
Elizabeth line

Severe delays
Entire line
Part suspended
Paddington Abbey Wood

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a power supply failure.
Jubilee

Part suspended
London Bridge Finchley Road

Jubilee Line: No service between London Bridge and Finchley Road due to a power failure. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.
Northern

Minor delays
Entire line

Northern Line: Minor delays due to a power supply failure.
Suffragette

Suspended
Entire line

Suffragette Line: SUFFRAGETTE LINE: No service while we respond to a fire alert. GOOD SERVICE on all other routes.
Waterloo & City

Suspended
Entire line

Waterloo and City Line: No service due to a power failure.

