London Underground and Train updates severe delays
Bakerloo Line: No service due to a power failure
Elizabeth line
Severe delays
Entire line
Part suspended
Paddington Abbey Wood
No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line due to a power supply failure.
Jubilee
Part suspended
London Bridge Finchley Road
Jubilee Line: No service between London Bridge and Finchley Road due to a power failure. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.
Northern
Minor delays
Entire line
Northern Line: Minor delays due to a power supply failure.
Suffragette
Suspended
Entire line
Suffragette Line: SUFFRAGETTE LINE: No service while we respond to a fire alert. GOOD SERVICE on all other routes.
Waterloo & City
Suspended
Entire line
Waterloo and City Line: No service due to a power failure.
