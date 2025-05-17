Local policing priorities targeted across Broxbourne

Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) across Broxbourne have been working hard to tackle their ongoing local policing priorities.

NPTs work alongside partners to focus on solving long and short-term neighbourhood issues, such as anti-social behaviour, theft, speeding and drug-related crime.

Using an analysis of data, they set local policing priorities every four months, to provide a specific focus on the issues which are currently causing the most concern to residents locally. Feedback from members of the public also plays a vital part.

Residents will see their dedicated team of PCs and PCSOs working alongside partners to address the agreed priorities below, through an increased police presence, engagement events and targeted enforcement.

The current priorities and work carried out are as follows:

Cheshunt East

Work to tackle acquisitive crime in and around Waltham Cross town centre has been conducted. Extra police patrols have continued to take place during April 2025 as part of Operation Hotspot, a £1 million countywide operation to target those intent in committing anti-social behaviour or criminality in the area. As well as patrols, officers are regularly at events in and around the town centres such as the recent VE Day memorial celebrations and the Easter Fayre. Work in and around Fieldings Road has been maintained as the NPT work with partner agencies such as Broxbourne Council, Broxbourne Parks Patrol and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to target vehicles contravening the parking restrictions in place as well as identifying vehicles that are not taxed or insured.

Regular patrols take place with further days of action planned.

Cheshunt West

During April 2025 the NPT have worked with Broxbourne Parks Patrol and partner agencies to disrupt those riding off-road bikes anti-socially within Cheshunt West and Hoddesdon and anyone identified participating in this activity will be dealt with robustly.

With warmer weather and lighter evenings, we would like to remind anyone who may be tempted to ride offroad bikes in public areas that a Public Space Protection Order, covering the whole of the Borough, came into force in July 2023, for a period of three years, prohibiting anyone from riding a motorbike, quad bike, scrambler, mini moto or any other mechanically propelled vehicle in an anti-social manner, failure to comply with this order is a criminal offence.

Members of public are encouraged to report any incidents of anti-social off-road motorbike use via 101 or if of a serious nature please call 999. Information can also be provided anonymously via our community voice platform.

The NPT have also been working to stop and disrupt any reported organised car meets in the Borough and using powers available to them, such as dispersal orders under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The borough’s Public Space Protection Order, detailed in the above point, includes such car meets making them a criminal offence if deemed anti-social. Please report any incidents of suspected car meets via 101 or, where relevant, call 999.

Hoddesdon

The Hoddesdon Neighbourhood Policing Team have worked alongside partner agencies and local businesses during April 2025, with regular patrols taking place. This has been targeted towards those intent in committing anti-social behaviour or criminality in the area.

There are many organised engagement events taking place in Hoddesdon, where you can meet members of your NPT such as Coffee with a Cop

Whilst there will be a focus on the local priorities, officers will continue to respond to daily business as usual, as well as forcewide priorities and any emerging issues which require more immediate action.

The area is also policed by Intervention officers who respond to emergency calls, the Local Crime Unit which investigates the more serious crimes such as burglary, robbery and assault, and specialist units such as Operation Scorpion who work to tackle acquisitive crime. In addition, they can utilise officers from central teams which work countywide.