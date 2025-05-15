List of London Underground and Rail closures May 16 – 18 and bus replacements

Friday, May 16:

Mildmay: Friday, May 16, the 2159 train from Stratford to Richmond will terminate at Camden Road at 2219. The 2317 train from Richmond to Willesden Junction will not run.

Suffragette: Friday ,May 16, the 2303 train from Barking Riverside to Gospel Oak will terminate at Upper Holloway at 2338.

Saturday, May 17 and 18:

District: Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, there will be no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

DLR: Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, there will be no service between Poplar / Stratford International and Beckton / Woolwich Arsenal.

Mildmay: Saturday, May 17, the 2104 and 2234 Clapham Junction to Stratford and 2319 Clapham Junction to Willesden Junction trains will not run.

Piccadilly: Saturday, May 17, between 0100 and 0430 approximately, there will be no service on the whole line. Replacement buses will be in operation.

Saturday, May 17, from 0430 approximately, and all day Sunday, May 18 (including Saturday Night Tube), there will be no service between Kings Cross St Pancras and Osterley / Uxbridge.

Waterloo and City: The service operates between 0600 and 0030, Monday to Friday only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or bank/public holidays.

Sunday, May 18:

Elizabeth: Sunday, May 18, a reduced service will be operating between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead.

No trains will serve Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell. Two trains per hour will serve Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead.

Four trains per hour will serve Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3.

Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington.

Between Ealing Broadway and Langley, some trains may depart from a different platform than usual.

Mildmay: Sunday, May 18, from 0625 and every 15 minutes, additional trains will run in both directions between Camden Road and Stratford for travel to the Hackney Half-Marathon

