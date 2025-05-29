Limassol the new headquarters of Copper Island production company

Copper Island, an international production company with a strong presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, has announced it has chosen Limassol as its new operational headquarters.

The company says in a press release that it has made significant investments in international projects, with total production budgets exceeding $100 million. It further notes that “among its collaborators are acclaimed directors such as Ron Howard, Gus Van Sant, and Simon West, along with world-renowned actors including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Bill Skarsgård, Mathew Goode, Ana de Armas, Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Shia LaBeouf, and Colman Domingo.”

David Mansfield, Director of Operations at Copper Island, explains that “this is not merely an expansion of our operations – it is a strategic positioning in a location with enormous potential. Cyprus, with its prime geographic location, modern infrastructure, and vibrant, ever-evolving creative community, provides the ideal conditions for the development of a new hub for high-quality film production.”