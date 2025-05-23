Licensing successful for all First Division clubs, says Cypriot Football associaton

The UEFA criteria review process for the licensing of clubs for the 2025-2026 football season was completed on Friday, May 23, 2025.

According to a statement by the Cyprus Football Association, the clubs successfully passed the review process and secured their licenses for the 2025–2026 season were AEK Larnaca, AEL Limassol, Anorthosis Famagusta, APOEL Nicosia, Apollon Limassol, Aris Limassol, Ethnikos Achna, Omonoia Nicosia, Paphos FC, Omonoia Aradippou, E.N. Paralimni, Olympiakos Nicosia, FREEDOM 24 E.N. Ypsonas, and Akritas Chlorakas, which will compete in the 2025-2026 First Division Championship. Similarly, the women’s teams Apollon Ladies, Lakatamia FC, Omonia Nicosia, and Aris Limassol have also secured their licenses.

It is added that the review of the clubs Nea Salamina, Karmiotissa, and ALS Omonia 29 May will be carried out together with the other clubs in the Second and Third Divisions.

According to CFA, during the review, the information submitted by the clubs regarding legal, social responsibility, sporting criteria, financial, administrative, and infrastructure criteria was examined.

It is further noted that at the request of UEFA, the expenses of the players’ representatives and the financial information of each First Division club for the year 2024 were published on the CFA website for purposes of full transparency and information for the fans.

Regarding the stadiums that have been declared by the First Division clubs, it is added that they have been approved, provided that their operating license is renewed by the Stadium Licensing Authority, which expires on June 30, 2025.