Letter from Enfield Council’s Leader to the Home Secretary

In response to the UK government’s Immigration White Paper, Cllr Ergin Erbil, Leader of Enfield Council, has sent the following letter to the Home Secretary:

Dear Home Secretary,

I am writing to you regarding the Government’s recent Immigration White Paper.

As Leader of Enfield Council, I represent one of the most diverse boroughs in the country. Our communities have been shaped and strengthened by migration for generations. Enfield has welcomed people fleeing war, persecution, and poverty, and we are proud of the unity shown by our residents.

Enfield has a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world who have made our borough their home. We are proud to be a strong borough with a diverse community, all working together to build a better future for our children. Our residents, partners, community and voluntary groups all come together to ensure a safe, welcoming borough that is at its strongest when we stand together for our shared values.

Migrants play a key role in keeping our country going. They are vital to the strength of our economy, the running of our health and care services, the delivery of public services, and our schools. From staffing our hospitals and care homes, to building our roads, to contributing to improved services, business, and community life, their contributions are vital to our shared growth.

We fully support the need for a fair, transparent, and effective immigration system – one that upholds the national interest, enforces clear rules, and safeguards individuals from exploitation. At the same time, we must stress that diverse communities like ours are often most affected by divisive rhetoric, and recent public discourse has sparked real fear and concern among many residents in Enfield.

The Government was elected last year to deliver real change – change in our public services, our economy, and in how we tackle the biggest challenges facing Britain. It is vital that we lead the national conversation with our values at the core, rather than echo the divisive language of those who seek to sow fear and hate. The Government must focus on a message of economic growth, opportunity, and unity – one that reflects the real contributions of all communities and moves the country forward.

It is only by confronting division with these objectives that we can continue to make progressive change that will benefit us all.

I urge you to reconsider the direction set out in this White Paper. Enfield, and councils across the country, need a compassionate, evidence-based approach to immigration – one that values people for their contribution and humanity.

We urge the Government to reassure communities like ours at the earliest possible opportunity.

Kind regards,

Cllr Ergin Erbil

Leader of Enfield Council