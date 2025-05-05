Leaders look forward to receiving Holguin in Cyprus the coming weeks UN says

Leaders in Cyprus look forward to receiving UNSG’s personal envoy Maria Ángela Holguín in the coming weeks, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq said Monday, during the news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

Haq referred to the appointment of Holguín last Frida, saying that “following the conclusion of the informal meeting on the Cyprus issue in a broader format held in Geneva on 17 and 18 March, the Secretary-General asked Ms. Holguín to re-engage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and to advise them”

He recalled that Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General from January to July 2024.

Holguín, he noted, brings extensive diplomatic experience at the highest level, including her tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

Haq referred to today’s meeting between the leaders, at Ledra Palace.

“Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides under the auspices of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Cyprus and Deputy Special Adviser, Colin Stewart, in Cyprus. The two leaders welcomed the reappointment of María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar as the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus and look forward to receiving her in Cyprus in the coming weeks” he stated.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.