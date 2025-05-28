Know your nutrients – Part 1

Everyone talks about eating a balanced diet and many have a basic idea of what may be good or bad for you, but don’t really understand the nutritional value in foods and the percentage required according to your daily requirement. Your body type and the way your metabolism burns it all off can make all the difference in maintaining a healthy body weight without the yo-yo effect.

Eating a balanced diet full of natural, good, wholesome foods, without overprocessed foods that may be full of added preservatives, sugar and bad fats, is essential, and eating natural can be a good way of maintaining weight without calorie counting points.

The major key in losing weight, or keeping to your weight, is to follow your hunger and full natural mechanism, as this seems to be where many fail, even in healthy eaters. It is a simple code – eat slowly and you should get a sign that you are starting to feel full, at this point, stop eating, place a lid on your plate of food and place it in the fridge till later when you get hungry again. If you are in a restaurant, ask them to box it up for you to eat later when you feel peckish again.

Train your metabolism to work faster and you will be surprised how much more you can eat. You can do this by aerobic form exercise along with building a good amount of muscle mass. So don’t sit around, especially if your work is sedentary, get active a few times a week, it really makes the difference.

Get to know your nutrients and what they do for you:

Proteins

The body uses proteins for growth and repair. All proteins are made of amino acids; the body can change some amino acids into others, however, the essential amino acids that are essential for growth and repair, the body cannot manufacture and must get them from food.

Proteins may be divided into two classes: animal proteins and vegetable proteins – the body needs both. Animal proteins (meat, milk, eggs, fish, cheese) usually contain all the essential proteins, while vegetable proteins (pulses, nuts, cereals) generally lack one or more essential amino acid. However, gelatine is an animal protein that lacks four essential amino acids, while soya bean flour is a vegetable protein but contains the essential amino acids.

Digestion, partly proven up in the stomach, change to amino acids completed in the small intestine, where absorbed and then carried by blood to liver for general circulation and used for growth, repair or energy. The body cannot store protein. Carbohydrate food should be eaten with protein so that the protein can be used for bodybuilding.

Fats

The body uses this for work, warmth and to form body fat. Fat can be stored as a reserve source of heat and energy. Fat protects the vital organs, e.g. kidneys. Fat is a more concentrated energy food than carbohydrates.

Animal fats are butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oily fish, fish liver oils, meat fat, dripping lard, suet.

Vegetable fats are olive oil and seed oils. Margarine may be all vegetable fat or a mixture of both vegetable and animal fat.

Digestion is emulsifier and absorbed through the walls in the small intestines, some used for instant energy and the rest stored as fat.

Fats take longer to digest than other foods; they should be eaten with carbohydrates foods, otherwise the fat will be incompletely burnt and cause ketosis (sickness).

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are needed for work and warmth, a little stored as glycogen in the liver and any extra is converted into fat in the body.

In the form of sugars, starch and cellulose

Sugars like cane, beet sugar, honey jam, syrup, fresh, dried fruit, vegetables. Starch source in cereals like oats, wheat, barley, potatoes and pulses, cakes and puddings.

Cellulose, the bulk framework of vegetables and fruits cannot be digested but useful as roughage.

Complex sugars convert to glucose and are absorbed in the small intestine.

Starch is partly broken down by saliva in the mouth. Breakdown into glucose is completed in the small intestine. It is used for instant energy, stored as glycogen in the liver and changed back to glucose when needed for energy, and stored as body fat.

Knowing how it all works is important for your energy consumption and vitality.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou