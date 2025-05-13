Karmiotissa relegated to second division, three matches for Group A on Monday

Karmiotissa was relegated to the second division after losing 0-1 to AEL yesterday, with Kyriakos Kyriakou scoring the only goal of the match in the 5th minute.

In other Sunday matches for Group B of the Cyprus League by Stoiximan, ENP prevailed over Ethnikos Achna 4-2, while Omonoia Aradippou won 4-1 against Omonoia 29M at Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, in the last match of the play-outs phase.

ENY Digenis Ypsonas, Olympiacos Nicosia, and Akritas Chlorakas have secured their place in the First Division for the 2025-26 season.