John Christodoulou marks his 60th birthday with a special celebration in Monaco

A spectacular ceremony in Monaco brought together well-known businessmen and celebrities from Cyprus, Greece, Monaco, London, Argentina, and many others to mark the 60th birthday of the well-known Cypriot businessman and philanthropist John Christodoulou.

Approximately 300 guests were at the party taking place in a friendly atmosphere aboard the businessman’s yacht, which was docked in the harbour of Monaco, a location that was “dancing” to the rhythm of the Grand Prix on the evening of Saturday, May 24.The guests were both people whom Christodoulou has known for 60 years and others he has met more recently.The warm welcome included musical entertainment from the band Gypsy Queens, well-known singer Alexandra Miller, and the Tsahouridis Brothers from Greece.Of course, the Cypriot element was not absent, since the traditional band ‘Kastro’ traveled from Paphos to Monaco especially for the occasion, and impressed the international guests with the glass dance, the Tatsia and more.The event was honoured with the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, who spoke with very warm words about the achievements and charitable work of the celebrant, the well-known Monika Bacardi, the businessman Konstantinos Tsouvelekakis and his wife Sophia, Grigoris Stassinopoulos with his wife Katerina and many others.

From the international scene, the new US Ambassador to Athens Kimberly Guilfoyle, Princess Camilla De Bourbon de Deux Siciles, the well-known director Christian Moore, the famous boxer Tyson Fury, the basketball player Benjamin Monclar, the famous actress Katherine Kelly Lang, the well-known veteran football player Mark Noble, the famous Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, the world boxing champion Ryan Burnett, Mike Wittstock, Derek Chisora, the Riverdance creator Michael Flatly, the presenter-comedian James Corden, the well-known fashion designer Hofit Golan, the entrepreneur Len Lazari, the athlete Paula Radcliffe and many others.

From the Greek scene, the popular singer Konstantinos Argiros attended along with his partner, the well-known businesswoman and philanthropist Marianna Latsi, George Arsenakos of Panic Records, the well-known presenter and influencer George Davlas, George Goulandris and Christiana Vardinogianni, and many others.

There was also a large participation from Cyprus, the homeland of John Christodoulou, since Stavros Stavrou, president of the CCCI, the well-known presenter Andri Karantoni, the producer Koulis Nikolaou, the presenter Louis Patsalides, the businessmen Costas Zorbas and Dimitris Zorbas, Demos Demosthenous of the well-known hotel chain, Elena Tanou, Charalambos Charalambous the Managing Director of KEO, Kornelios Korneliou the Ambassador of Cyprus to Israel, Penelope Kounna, Varvara Petropoulou Lillika of Marketway, the presenter Constantinos Constantinou, and many others traveled to Monaco especially for the event.

The menu, of course, included Greek and Cypriot elements with the well-known ‘gyros,’ and also the impressively original birthday cake made with traditional loukoumades.

Games from the “past” such as Pack Man, Space Invaders and F1 racing simulators, were also set up on site.

The high point of the evening was marked by Prince Albert, who opened a huge bottle of champagne with a sword, causing excitement among the guests.

The evening continued until the early hours with dancing and entertainment.





