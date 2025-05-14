Johannes Hahn to be special envoy of the Commission for Cyprus

The European Commission has announced the designation of Johannes Hahn as as Special Envoy for Cyprus on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Hahn will report directly to Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and will “contribute to the settlement process within the United Nations Framework in close cooperation with the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar.”

The Special Envoy “will engage with all relevant stakeholders and interlocutors to prepare the ground for resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive and lasting solution, including through building trust,” according to the press release.

This decision “underlines the Commission’s commitment to the reunification of Cyprus, with the aim of ensuring a functional and viable comprehensive settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the principles, values and legislation of the EU,” the press release continues.

Hahn has served as European Commissioner for Regional Policy (2010 – 2014) in the Barroso Commission, as Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (2014 – 2019) in the Juncker Commission, and as Commissioner for Budget and Administration (2019 – 2024) during Von der Leyen’s first term. He had also previously served as Austria’s Minister for Science and Research from 2007 to 2010 and was a member of the regional government of Vienna for four years.