Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Cyprus forced to divert due to ‘drunk’ passenger leaving holidaymakers stranded

A SCOTS Jet2 flight to Cyprus was forced to divert to Greece because of a ‘drunk’ passenger, leaving holidaymakers stranded for hours.

Flight LS721 left Edinburgh Airport yesterday afternoon bound for Larnaca.

But the pilots were forced to divert the plane to Thessaloniki on the Greek mainland.

It is understood a male passenger was drunk and became disruptive during the flight.

Footage shared with the Scottish Sun showed Greek cops boarding the aircraft and talking to passengers.

The man were reportedly offloaded from the flight by the officers.

A passenger told the Scottish Sun: “He kicked off because he said he was not getting served quickly enough.

“He kept pushing his call button and pointing at the staff.

“He started to become aggressive with crew and the other passengers who stepped in.

“He stood up and went to go for a passenger on the plane who tried to diffuse the situation.”

The plane was due to land in the Cypriot holiday hotspot at 10.00pm local time last night.

But the plane never left Thessaloniki until 12.30am this morning.

The airline has been approached for comment.

Jet2 has developed a reputation for being tough on drunken louts who cause planes to be diverted.

The airline has banned punters FOR LIFE for acts of air rage and drunken antics onboard their aircraft.

And they have vowed to pursue problem passengers for the costs of the diversion – which can reach up to £80,000.

A passenger from Motherwell was recently banned from the popular airline for life after an incident which bosses described as “one of the worst they had ever seen”.

JAIL OR £80K FOR OFFENDERS

PROBLEM passengers can face years in jail or fines running to around £80,000.

The Civil Aviation Authority warned badly behaved passengers that airlines can charge them for the cost of diverting a plane.Depending on the size of the plane and how far it was diverted, anyone who causes a diversion or emergency landing can end up with a bill of between £10,000 and £80,000.Being drunk on an aircraft can also land louts with a £5,000 fine or even two years in jail.But if they endanger the safety of the aircraft they could be locked up for five years.

