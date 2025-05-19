It’s #DementiaActionWeek and Herts are supporting the Alzheimer’s Society bring the UK together to take action on improving dementia diagnosis rates.

It’s #DementiaActionWeek and we’re supporting the Alzheimer’s Society bring the UK together to take action on improving dementia diagnosis rates.

To show their support, the Dementia Friendly Welwyn Hatfield community have decorated the Coronation fountain in Campus West WGC with crocheted blue flowers to raise awareness ⛲️🩵

The Mayor, Cllr Frank Marsh, stopped by this afternoon to show his support.

Diagnosis is vital to give people access to the care, treatment and support they desperately need. Yet, incredibly, 1 in 3 people with dementia do not have a diagnosis.

