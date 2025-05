Islington in Bloom 2025 is back! ๐Ÿ˜ ๐ŸŒผ

No garden? No problem! Thereโ€™s a category for everyone โ€“ from balconies to community plots, schools to shopfronts.

๐Ÿ“ Entries open Friday 2 May and close Friday 6 June.

Itโ€™s free to enter, easy to get involved, and a great way to bring colour, joy, and community spirit! ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ’

๐Ÿ‘‰ Tap the link for more info and how to enter!

https://orlo.uk/wkJTk