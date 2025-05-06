Islington has a zero-tolerance approach to the abuse of women and girls and this includes harassment on the street like catcalling, unwelcome following and unwanted touching.

Sadly it seems that not everyone agrees with us as some of our new signs on Blackstock Road were stolen. We’ll continue to spread this important message and will replace the signs soon so look out for them.

Catcalling, unwelcome following and unwanted touching are all crimes and should be reported to the police.

met.police.uk. Call 101 or report online at

In an emergency, always dial 999