In Cyprus 38 new metastatic breast cancer cases recorded each year, Minister says

In Cyprus, approximately 38 new cases of metastatic breast cancer are recorded each year which corresponds to 5% of all women with breast cancer, significantly affecting their quality of life, Minister of Health, Michalis Damianos, said Saturday at a conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer held in Nicosia.

Addressing the event, Damianos noted that metastatic breast cancer was not just a medical diagnosis, but “a continuous struggle, a cycle of treatments that requires support, understanding and access to quality health services”. For this reason, he said, “the State stands by patients with the aim not only of survival, but also of improving their quality of life”.

He also said that, according to official international data, breast cancer “is the first cause of cancer death in women worldwide”.

“In Cyprus, approximately 38 new cases of metastatic breast cancer are recorded each year, a number that corresponds to 5% of all women with breast cancer, significantly affecting their quality of life,” he added.

Damianos also said that the government supports every initiative that brings to light the needs of patients with metastatic breast cancer, by promoting continuous access to innovative treatments, psychological support, social integration and the elimination of stigma.

“We are committed to continuing our efforts”, he added, by strengthening oncology treatment and care services, and “ensuring that no person will be alone on this journey,” noting that the voices of patients “must be heard and be at the core of our healthcare policy.”

Referring to the “distinguished” Cypriot scientist Dr. Maria Theodoulou, who was to be awarded at the event for her overall contribution to the healthcare sector, Damianos said that she inspires through her actions “and exceptional performance, as she dedicated time and energy to fighting the most common cancer in women.”