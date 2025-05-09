Image released following indecent exposure – Bristol to London

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are appealing for information after a man exposed himself and masturbated on board a train.

On Thursday 20 March on board the 10pm Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington train, a man moved seats to sit opposite the victim.

He then proceeded to masturbate and expose himself while looking at her and smiling.

It is believed the man in the image may have information that will help officers with their investigation.

If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident please contact officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of 21 March.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.